Pasquotank County searches for missing child

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office is searching for Cody Allan Fernsler, 13, who went missing on June 4 from the Lions Club Road area of Weeksville.

Fernsler is a white male approximately 5 foot 2 inches tall, with black hair and blue eyes. He weighs about 170 pounds.

He was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, and he was wearing a black shirt and pants, gray and black shoes and a gray and black hat.