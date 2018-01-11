VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — At First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach friendship is a universal language.

A club known as 'Patriot Pals' is bridging the gap between students and special education students at the school every week.

“Ultimately it’s just about them being together,” said special education teacher club sponsor Sally Cole.

On Thursday, special education 11th grader Ryan Ball and 10th grader Natalie Mieczkowski spent their time catching up with good conversation.

Club President Sara Albert and special education student Paris Crawford made ghosts out of Tootsie Roll Pops.

The entire group shows us what inclusion is all about.

“It warms your heart,” said Albert. “Talking with Paris…she has such a beautiful smile.”

Inside room 106 it’s not education or special education, it’s friendship that’s teaching all students how to live and love together.

“They both get something from this,” said Cole. “They are equally valuable to each other.”

© 2018 WVEC