Norfolk SPCA celebrates second 'Salty Dog Beach Walk'

All of the proceeds from the event go directly towards housing, feeding and taking care of their animals. They can hold 100, but their kennels are always full.

NORFOLK, Va. — There were lots of paws in the sand in the Ocean View area today as the Norfolk SPCA brought back their Salty Dog Beach Walk.

It’s all to support the hundreds of animals they shelter every year.

They celebrated their second year at Cova Brewing Company. It's the first time they had the event since 2019 because of the pandemic.

"We realized we wanted a family friendly, all inclusive, diverse community event where everyone felt welcome to come out and bring their dog," said Executive Director Kimberly Sherlaw.

She said all of the proceeds from the event go directly towards housing, feeding and taking care of their animals. They can hold 100 at a time, but she said their kennels are always full.

"Right now in animal welfare, it’s been one of the most difficult years across the nation. Shelters are struggling with resources," Sherlaw said. "Our goal is to get them healthy and well and get them into homes."

Between food trucks, adoptable dogs from the shelter and a one mile walk on the beach, Sherlaw said close to 200 people joined in the fun.

"Have a good time walking, you know, with advocates for animal welfare and other pet lovers."

If you don’t have a furry friend yet, but you want one, Sherlaw encourages you to adopt from a shelter.

Miss out on the beach walk? You can show your support next month for their ‘Witches and Wiskers’ event.