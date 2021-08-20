Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Suffolk

Police said the pedestrian was treated on the scene and then taken to Sentara OBICI Hospital.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Suffolk.

The Suffolk Police Department said they got a call around 9:30 p.m. for reports of an accident involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived on the scene in the 700 block of N. Main Street, they found a person who had been hit by a car.

That person, who police haven't identified as male or female, received medical treatment on the scene and was transported to Sentara OBICI Hospital with serious injuries.