Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Suffolk.
The Suffolk Police Department said they got a call around 9:30 p.m. for reports of an accident involving a pedestrian.
When officers arrived on the scene in the 700 block of N. Main Street, they found a person who had been hit by a car.
That person, who police haven't identified as male or female, received medical treatment on the scene and was transported to Sentara OBICI Hospital with serious injuries.
Suffolk officials are still investigating. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.