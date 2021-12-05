Virginia State Police: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Middlesex County

The driver of the vehicle and her juvenile passenger were not injured, and there are no charges set to be placed at this time.

Virginia State Police are investigating an accident that left a pedestrian dead in Middlesex County.

The accident happened at 5:27 p.m. on December 4, according to a release.

Leon Keyser, 42, of Topping, Virginia, was walking near the intersection of General Puller Memorial Highway and Bob Hole Road.

That's Route 33 and State Route 625, respectively.

He was then struck by a 2007 Toyota Yaris. According to reports, Keyser had been wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway.

He died upon impact, and his family has been notified.