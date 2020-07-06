Pedestrian hurt in Chesapeake accident

The person hit was taken to a hospital with "undetermined injuries."

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police responded to a pedestrian accident just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a vehicle hit a person near the intersection of Camelot Boulevard and George Washington Highway. They did not say what kind of vehicle was involved.

The person who was hit was taken to a hospital, but police did not initially know how serious his or her injuries were.

Traffic on George Washington Highway was closed to drivers for a while as police investigated the scene.