Unlicensed 16-year-old boy charged after driving stolen vehicle in police chase in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. — A 16-year-old boy is accused of driving a stolen vehicle and taking Virginia State Police on a high-speed chase through New Kent on Thursday.

It was around 1:47 a.m. when a state trooper tried to pull over a 2014 Mercedes for reckless driving on eastbound Interstate 64 at mile marker 213.

The driver refused to pull over. State Police said the car had been reported stolen out of Portsmouth.

The chase reached speeds of 100 mph as the driver tried to lose the state trooper.

Eventually, state troopers deployed a tire deflation device at mile marker 239 where the stolen car was traveling.

The Mercedes Benz's front tire became disabled by the tire deflation device but the driver continued to drive until it stopped at mile marker 241.

The Portsmouth boy, who was driving the car, and two male passengers ages 16 and 17 were taken into custody.

The driver is charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, possession of stolen property, and no operator's license. He was taken to Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center.

The two passengers were released to their parents and are facing no charges at this time, police said.