17-year-old girl missing from James City County

Police are asking anyone who has seen Tamara Dalazia Meekins to call them at 757-566-0112. She went missing from Ruth Lane on Jan. 4, and she needs medicine.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing girl.

Tamara Dalazia Meekins, 17, left a family member's house in the 100 block of Ruth Ln. on Monday.

She needs medicine that she doesn't have with her.

The teen is described as a black female who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds. She has red highlights in her hair.