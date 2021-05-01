17-year-old girl missing from James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing girl.
Tamara Dalazia Meekins, 17, left a family member's house in the 100 block of Ruth Ln. on Monday.
She needs medicine that she doesn't have with her.
The teen is described as a black female who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds. She has red highlights in her hair.
If you think you've seen Meekins, or know where she might be, call the police department at 757.566.0112 right away.