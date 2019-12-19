YORK COUNTY, Va. — Faculty and staff at Tabb High School are helping every student feel a part of the student body.

The school paused Thursday for its third annual “Unified Tigers Basketball Game.”

The school partners with the Special Olympics hoping to build a better, inclusive community at the school.

Students with disabilities get the opportunity to play basketball side by side with varsity team players.

Tabb High School Unified Tigers is a student group that supports inclusion through athletics, academics and community involvement.

“I have always wanted to do something special for people and this is my way of showing what I have to give,” Junior Liberty Poole said. “It means a lot because I love how everyone can be themselves and go out there and show what you like to do.”

“We have seen true friendships form,” Assistant principal Candice Welch said. “We have paired mentors with mentees and those needing interactions they may not usually get, but they have bonded.”

“I tell them to be yourself, we are accepting as long as you're yourself,” Special Education Department Chair Yashona Robinson said.