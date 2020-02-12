50 COVID-19 cases reported at Bayside Nursing Home in Poquoson

There are 50 positive cases confirmed Tuesday at Bayside Nursing Home on Vantage Drive. Nine of those cases are employees.

POQUOSON, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an outbreak in progress at a Poquoson nursing home this week.

There are 50 positive cases confirmed Tuesday at Bayside Nursing Home on Vantage Drive, Virginia Department of Health spokesman Larry Hill said in an email.

Nine of those cases are employees. Those employees are not currently in the facility. Hill said there were no deaths reported at the nursing home.

Last week, the state reported 14 cases at the facility. The count increased to 50 cases this week.

The nursing home is keeping the public aware of the outbreak on its website.

The state's health department reports on its website active outbreaks at nursing homes, assisted living, and multi-care facilities.