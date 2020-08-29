66-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A man died after his pickup truck ran off the road and hit several trees, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Friday on Interstate 64 near mile marker 216.
A 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the road. The truck went up the embankment in the median and hit several trees.
The driver, 66-year-old Lynn John Maltinsky, died at the scene. Maltinsky was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
The crash remains under investigation.