66-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A man died after his pickup truck ran off the road and hit several trees, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Friday on Interstate 64 near mile marker 216.

A 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the road. The truck went up the embankment in the median and hit several trees.

The driver, 66-year-old Lynn John Maltinsky, died at the scene. Maltinsky was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.