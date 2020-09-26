73-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Middlesex County

The passenger, 73-year-old Gladys Elise Vito, died at the crash scene. She was not wearing her seatbelt during the collision.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle wreck that left one woman dead on Friday night.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Route 33 west of Route 625. That's General Puller Highway and Bobs Hole Road.

A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a camper was attempting to turn out of a private driveway onto Route 33, according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

The Silverado was then broadsided by a 2006 Ford F-650 tow truck that was pulling a vehicle.

The driver of the Silverado, 73-year-old Douglas Anthony Vito, was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The passenger, 73-year-old Gladys Elise Vito, died at the crash scene. She was not wearing her seatbelt during the collision.

The driver of the Ford truck, Clarence Daniel Jones, was taken to Walter Reed Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The passenger in that truck was not injured.