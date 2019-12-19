JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — An 87-year-old woman is dead and a 39-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital after a crash on Olde Towne Road.

Police were called to a crash in the 5400 block of Olde Towne Road around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to officers, a 39-year-old woman was driving South on Olde Towne Road in a 2018 Ford Edge and was entering a curve when she saw a Chrysler minivan headed towards her across the center lane.

The driver of the Ford moved over as much as she could, but was hit head-on.

The 87-year-old woman was driving the 2002 Chrysler minivan. She was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said both drivers had their seatbelts on at the time of the crash and there was no one else in either car.

Olde Towne Road will be shut down while police investigate the crash.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: Driver of overturned Louisiana school bus was denied permit, bus never inspected

RELATED: Speed a factor in deadly Newport News crash

RELATED: Driver charged after deadly five-car crash on Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

RELATED: Robbers steal car in Suffolk, crash it on the Western Freeway