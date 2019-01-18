LANEXA, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say an Amtrak train hit a truck hauling a trailer, leaving the truck's driver with minor injuries.

Police said in a statement that the Ford work truck was crossing railroad tracks in Kent County, east of Richmond, on Friday morning when the train hit the truck, flipping it on its roof. The train didn't derail, but flying debris damaged a mobile home and another vehicle.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, but police say the 80 people on the train, including the crew, weren't injured.

Police say there wasn't emergency equipment at the crossing, but there were stop signs on each side of the crossing. Police say charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.