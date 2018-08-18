GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — Fire and rescue crews were notified of a boater emergency on the York River Saturday morning.

Around 1:21 a.m., Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue crews were notified of a pontoon boat — with 3 adults, one child and 2 dogs — taking on water, according to a Facebook post.

The boat's motor was not working, the post said.

The boat was reported to be west of the Coleman Bridge.

The boat had blown to the shoreline in the Hayes area just as rescue crews arrived.

The boaters were transferred, and the boat was towed to Gloucester Point with the owner on board.

All occupants were transferred to the shore at Gloucester Point.

