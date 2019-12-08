YORK COUNTY, Va. — Protection is coming for a York-Poquosin Sheriff's Office K9.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a nonprofit, is donating a bullet and stab protective vest to York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office K9 Saber.

Patricia Settimo, from Yorktown, Virginia, sponsored the vest in memory of her father, Detective Lt. Richard J. Scott. The vest will be embroidered with "In memory of Det. Lt. Richard J. Scott" in his honor.

Saber should receive the vest in eight to 10 weeks.

The nonprofit is based in Massachusetts. Its mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and other related agencies in the United States.

Vested interest in K9s was established in 2009 and has provided over 3,500 protective vests in all 50 states through corporate and private donations.

The program is open to all dogs, who are certified and at least 20 months or older, actively employed by a United States law enforcement, or related, agency. New K9 graduates and those with expired vests can participate.