Body of man who went missing while fishing in reservoir in James City County found

A canoe overturned while three men were fishing on Easter. Two men were able to swim to shore. The body of the third man was found a couple of days later.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Authorities say the body of a man who went missing after a canoe overturned during an Easter Sunday fishing trip was found.

The search for 22-year-old Tionni Johnson started on Sunday afternoon after a canoe he and two other men were fishing in overturned in the Little Creek Reservoir. The other two men -- ages 18 and 19 -- were able to swim to shore, but Johnson was unaccounted for.

The 18-year-old man wasn't hurt, but the 19-year-old man had to be taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Rescue teams conducted a search of the reservoir on Sunday. However, they had to suspend the search on Monday due to high winds and strong storms in the region.

On Tuesday at 3:10 p.m., Johnson’s body was discovered in the area where the canoe originally overturned. The location was roughly 100 feet offshore and in water approximately 26 feet deep.

Police say the men were out fishing in the canoe when it flipped over. Rescue teams recovered the canoe on Sunday.

