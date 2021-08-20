Coast Guard, fire departments searching for man in the water at Gloucester Point Beach

The man was seen going for a swim around midnight. The Coast Guard, Marine Resources Commission and four fire departments are looking for him.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from May 2021.

Rescue teams are looking for a man in the water at Gloucester Point Beach.

Friday morning, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard said it had a 29-foot response boat and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter searching for someone who went swimming at midnight, and by their account, hasn't returned.

At 8 a.m., a spokesperson for the Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic said the man isn't considered "missing," but teams are conducting the search and rescue mission just to be safe, based on last night's report.

The spokesperson said he was shirtless and wearing swim trunks when he got in the water. They've been trying to figure out his identity, but haven't figured it out yet.

The Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Facebook page said a witness saw the man go underwater and not come back up.

"We ask that residents along the York River and its tributaries keep a sharp lookout and report any sightings to 911," the post says.

Alongside the response boat (from Coast Guard Station Milford Haven) and the helicopter (from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City), the York County, Gloucester, Abington and Hampton fire departments were out searching.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission had teams looking for the man, too.

The helicopter searches were set to start at first light Friday.