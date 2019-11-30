NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Colonial Downs Group and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium is donating $5,000 to New Kent County.

Colonial Downs Group, owns a racetrack in New Kent, and it also operates the machines at three locations throughout the state under the name Rosie's Gaming Emporium.

The county will hold a check presentation ceremony at the beginning of the New Kent Grand Illumination event on Sunday, Dec. 1, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The company said it believes in supporting the communities in which they operate.

One of the ways it demonstrates this commitment is through financial contributions that will provide tangible benefits for its neighbors, Colonial Downs said in a news release.

