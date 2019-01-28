YORKTOWN, Va. — It's back to work. The federal government is back up and running.

That's good news for parks in our area, because while the government was shut down, trash piled up.

Operations are back to normal at sites in Colonial National Historical Park. That includes Yorktown Battlefield, Historic Jamestowne and Colonial Parkway.

This message was posted on the park's website:

With the enactment of the continuing resolution, the National Park Service is preparing to resume regular operations though the schedule for individual parks may vary depending on staff size and complexity of operations. Many parks, which have been accessible throughout the lapse in appropriations, remain accessible with basic services. Visitors should contact individual parks or visit park websites for the latest information opening schedules and accessibility and visitor services. Some parks, which have been closed throughout the lapse in appropriations, may not reopen immediately.

Maintenance crews got to work Monday, picking up where they left off. While park officials say there were no major incidents during the shutdown, trash became a growing issue.

Bucky Burruss saw it for his own eyes a couple weeks ago.

“I was surprised how people can throw trash on the road,” Burruss said. “It's very disheartening and disgusting.”

Burruss said as he drove on the parkway, he noticed the filth along the roads and in the grass. He teamed up with about 40 other people on Saturday, January 19 and they got to work.

They picked up nine truckloads of trash along the Colonial Parkway from Yorktown to Jamestown.

“Things are back to normal,” Burrus said. “This is not the government's park it's our park and we need to be good shepherds.”