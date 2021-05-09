Confederate monument in Isle of Wight County taken down, moved to new home

The statue is now on display at the home of Isle of Wight local Volpe Boykin. The Board of Supervisors officially voted to remove it on February 18, 2021.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A Confederate statue that stood outside the Isle of Wight County's Courthouse for more than 115 years was removed Saturday.

The monument was taken down by David White Crane Service. The statue is now on display at the home of Isle of Wight local Volpe Boykin.

The Board of Supervisors officially voted to remove it on February 18, 2021.

The Isle of Wight County Division of Historic Resources was on site to document the removal, according to IOW Museum Director Jennifer England.