Person killed after vehicle crashes, catches fire on Ballard Street near Yorktown

Police weren't able to identify the driver because of how bad the car fire was.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) said a person was killed after their vehicle crashed and caught fire near Yorktown on Thursday evening.

The incident happened on Ballard Street, between Cook Road and Historical Tour Road. VSP was called to the scene shortly before 6:15 p.m.

Investigators believe that the driver of a Nissan Sentra was traveling south on Ballard Street when it ran off the road, struck a tree and became fully engulfed.

The only person inside the vehicle was the driver. Police weren't able to identify the driver because of how bad the fire was, but investigators are working to find out the owner and driver of the vehicle.