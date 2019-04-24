YORK COUNTY, Va. — York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible attempted abduction Tuesday night.

The incident reportedly happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Oriana Road, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Police said a 7-year-old boy and his 9-year-old friend were playing outside when they said someone tried to grab them. Both kids got away.

The kids said the two people who tried to abduct them were a white man with curly blonde hair and a white woman with dark hair.

They were reportedly driving a white moving truck with the Statue of Liberty printed on the side or a white Jeep Liberty.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said it appears to be an isolated incident but that there is "conflicting details."

Patrols in the area will increase and deputies will continue to investigate.

“If you see something you think is suspicious or possible criminal activity, please do not hesitate to call 911. Perhaps there is an innocent explanation, but we would much rather respond to a suspicious incident than to miss an opportunity to stop a crime, protect the public or catch a criminal,” sheriff Danny Diggs said in the news release.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or our FB tip line at 757-890-4999 and refer to Report No. 1901554.

