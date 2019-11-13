GLOUCESTER, Va. — A driver is in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a school bus in Gloucester on Wednesday morning.
Virginia State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash just after 8 a.m. at 4059 Hickory Fork Road.
The crash involved a vehicle and a school bus, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.
The bus driver and a child on the school bus were not injured.
The driver in the vehicle was taken to a hospital.
Anaya said charges are pending.
