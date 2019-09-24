JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — It's a growing concern for drivers, and one that poses many safety concerns.

Drivers say there's not enough light on parts of Monticello Avenue in James City County.

One woman shared her concerns on Facebook. She wrote that she's seen people drive on the wrong side of the road because of the poor visibility. Other people echoed her message, like Nicole Marshall.

Marshall said she drives on Monticello quite often and sees the potential issues on this road.

“Especially at night it's hard to see the runners and bikers,” Marshall said. “There's not a lot of light, you have to be careful, the runners and bikers will come out in front and it's hard to see them.”

Director of Public Works for Williamsburg Dan Clayton said there are street lights on almost all city streets, but the stretch of Monticello between Ironbound road and Treyburn Drive in James City County, where many of the issues are, is maintained by VDOT.

Clayton said because there are tons of people who walk in this area, Williamsburg decided to get involved. They hope to start a project soon for a multi-use path between Ironbound and Treyburn, and there will be lights.

It will link the college of William & Mary to New Town in James City County and High Street development in Williamsburg.

Williamsburg has been approved for federal funding to do this project. If approved by Council, Public Works hopes to be done with the project by Summer 2020.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) follows the agency’s roadway lighting policy based on the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) criteria and standards.

Similar to traffic signals, lighting must be funded, justified and warranted per the latest AASHTO Roadway Lighting Design Guide, as well as the anticipated benefits and costs documented using Crash Modification Factors (CMF) from the Highway Safety Manual and FHWA CMF Clearinghouse. Additional factors also include interchange importance, weaving volumes and roadway geometry.

The Monticello Avenue corridor in particular has been monitored for safety, and numerous roadway safety studies and analyses have been done on the corridor in the past few years. As a result, many safety improvements have been integrated into this roadway.



Some examples of these safety enhancements for Monticello Avenue include:

Guided pavement markings directing traffic through the intersections to the corresponding destination travel lane.

Revisions and modifications to the Flashing Yellow Arrow (FYA) traffic signals to revise the times of day that the FYA signal is operating.

Additional “Keep Right” directional signage in the medians at Monticello Avenue and Ironbound Road.

Widening and turn lane improvements on Monticello Avenue, from Route 199 to News Road and along News Road to Ironbound Road.

VDOT has also recently performed a crash study of Monticello Avenue, between Ironbound Road and News Road, which did not report any trends in wrong-way driver crashes.

If wrong-way drivers were becoming a problem in a certain location, some of the FHWA-recommended countermeasures to address this problem would include the installation of wrong way and one way signage, pavement markings and arrows, and markers with red-reflectors facing the wrong-way traffic.

For limited access highways, studies have indicated that lighting generally does not provide significant reduction in nighttime crash risk along straight roadways.

VDOT has not received any calls or emails from the public regarding the lighting or wrong-way drivers on Monticello Avenue that we know of. It is important to note that if citizens ever have a concern or request for a state-maintained road, they should notify VDOT, so that we can review and address any issues as soon as possible, by using our 24-hour Customer Service Center by calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) or by visiting VDOT's website.