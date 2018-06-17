GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va., (WVEC) -- The Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded Sunday afternoon to a fire at a Dominion Energy facility on Guinea Road, according to a Facebook post.

The fire and rescue posted photos from the fire at the Guinea Road substation.

More than 6,000 Dominion Energy customers initially lost power.

More than 5,500 customers in Gloucester County are without power Sunday evening.

David Botkins with Dominion Energy said that they have already been able to restore power to several hundred customers by switching them to other circuits, and are continuing to try and restore power to other households the same way.

Botkins said they do not have an estimate yet of when power will be restored to all customers, but by 7 p.m. power had been restored to all but around 1,700.

