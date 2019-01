ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon volunteer firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire on Tuesday.

Crews were dispatched around 5:40 p.m. to a structure just off Carmine’s Island Road in Hayes.

Once on the scene, officials found a car with its engine engulfed in flames parked in front of a carport with another vehicle and several sets of tires inside.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 6:11 p.m. No one was reported injured during this incident.