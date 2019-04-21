ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A tornado in Isle of Wight with winds speeds of 80 mph was confirmed by the National Weather Service.

The EF0 tornado touched down near Mill Swamp Road and Wrens Mill Road around 8 p.m. Friday.

The tornado traveled about 3 miles before ending at the James River.

In total, 11 tornadoes in Virginia and North Carolina were confirmed by the National Weather Service Wakefield.

More survey crews will go out Monday and Tuesday to see if any more damage was caused by tornadoes, NWS said.

