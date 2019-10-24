HAMPTON, Va. — Tarah Spratley will wait a little longer to learn her fate, after a judge declared a mistrial in her case Thursday.

The decision came as the first witness, Spratley's husband Eric started to give his testimony. But minutes into his testimony, Tarah Spratley's attorney Romeo Lumaban asked to approach the judge.

Lumaban's concern was that he, himself, could be a potential witness based on information he knew and previous interactions with both parties, sometimes with just Eric Spratley by himself.

Lumaban not only asked the judge to declare a mistrial but to no longer be Tarah Spratley's attorney.

“I have to ethically and professionally make these motions,” Lumaban said.

The commonwealth objected to both motions, saying Spratley didn't say anything different to Lumaban than what he just testified to.

“This is the predicament a defense council puts himself in when meeting with the victim regarding domestic assault cases,” the Commonwealth said.

Tarah Spratley is on trial after Hampton police said she physically assaulted her husband last June. Her husband Eric Spratley reported the attack to police in November.

RELATED: Police recruit's husband says she beat him, knocked him unconscious with gun

RELATED: Newport News Police Department to hire domestic violence advocate

Court documents reveal that Spratley, who is a former Newport News police recruit, punched her husband repeatedly.

She then pointed a loaded gun at her husband and told him to put his hands on his head and not speak. Detectives said Spratley forced her husband into the bedroom, where she hit him on the side of his head with the gun.

He lost consciousness. When he regained consciousness, Spratley told detectives his wife was kicking him in the stomach and ribs. Court documents say Spratley then shot one time at the floor.

During Spratley's brief testimony, he said he was concerned for his and his children's safety and that he was under strong pressure from his wife to plead the 5th.

This case now moves to November 14 to see if Spratley has a new attorney. The judge will also set a new trial date at that time.