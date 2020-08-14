Four people taken to hospital after fire starts at home in York County

Crews rescued two of the people from the burning house in Springfield Terrace in Bruton. Those people had critical injuries. Two others also went to the hospital.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Fire crews said they rescued two people from a burning home in the Springfield Terrace subdivision in Bruton Friday morning and that the people had critical injuries.

York County Fire and Life Safety got a report about the fire in the 100 block of Hickory Hills Drive around 8 a.m. Crews from James City County and Williamsburg joined the York County crews at the home.

When they arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the house and fire inside it.

Three people managed to get out of the home by the time crews got there. Two others were inside. Crews rescued the two people who were trapped, and they started treating the others who had gotten out.

Medics took the two people who had been trapped to the hospital as well as two of the people who had made it out on their own. The fifth person did not need to go to the hospital.

Crews had gotten the fire out by 11 a.m. There was substantial damage to the inside of the home. Investigators were beginning to look into how the fire started and where.