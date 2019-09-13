GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash Friday morning involving a Gloucester County High School bus.

State police received the call around 7:23 a.m. near northbound Route 17 at Crewe Road.

That's in the Gloucester Point area.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya said 32 kids were on the bus, ages 15 to 18 years old, but no one was injured.

State police are investigating the crash.

