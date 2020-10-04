Gloucester County offering free Wi-Fi access to underserved residents

The Wi-Fi access points are available at the parking lots of the Main Library and the Point Branch Library.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester County is offering free, limited Wi-Fi access for residents who do not have reliable internet service.

There is also Wi-Fi available on Main Street around the court circle, county officials said.

“We understand there are many out there who would like to be able to complete homework assignments, check their e-mails or connect virtually with family members,” said Carol Steele, Gloucester’s Assistant County Administrator.

“We are trying to identify as many ways as possible to provide them with these opportunities.”

The county is also asking businesses and organizations with strong Wi-Fi signals to allow community members access.

They ask that those businesses allow residents to sit in vehicles in the parking lot and give them access to their Wi-Fi.