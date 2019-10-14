GLOUCESTER, Va. — Melitta Dixon grew up in Gloucester County. Dixon said like most schools, class always started on the same day, the day after Labor Day.

That could change in Gloucester.

The School Board is considering starting school before Labor Day. That would impact all eight Gloucester County Public Schools. The school division just wrapped up a survey to get input from the community.

The survey asked parents several questions.

Questions from, what are some reasons to consider a Pre-Labor Day start to the school year to how early do you think the school year should start before Labor Day.

Another question asked, what's most important to you: more frequent breaks during the school year, an extension of existing breaks during the school year or an earlier end to the school year.

“It should be the same as it is now, after Labor Day,” Dixon said. “They don't need to extend any break, they already get two weeks now for Christmas.”

Dixon's son Adrian is a 6th grader at Page Middle School. He, like his mom, isn't thrilled about the potential change.

“I think they should keep it the same, I don't want to go to school early,” Adrian said.

Superintendent of Gloucester County Public Schools Dr. Walter Clemons said they're going to begin the process of compiling the data from the survey.

It's a preliminary item for discussion at the school board's work session Tuesday, but there will be no recommendations or decisions made at the meeting.

You can view the survey here.