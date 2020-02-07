Gloucester woman wins $500,000 in Virginia Lottery

Katherine Byrd of Gloucester purchased a winning $500,000 scratch-off ticket! She plans to pay off her student loans and plan her wedding in October.

A Gloucester woman is celebrating after she purchased a winning $500,000 Ca$h Cha$er ticket from the Virginia Lottery.

Lottery officials said Katherine Byrd initially thought to herself while scratching off the ticket, "Oh, I don't think I'm going to win anything."

When she looked at the ticket, she was proven wrong. The ticket turned out to be a half-a-million-dollar winner!

Byrd purchased the ticket at the Food Lion at 8401 Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk.

After scratching the ticket, she still wasn’t sure, so she went back into the store, showed it to a clerk and asked, “Can you check this for me before I get excited?”

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 652,800. This is the first top prize claimed in this game, which means two more remain unclaimed.