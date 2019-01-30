HAMPTON, Va. — It's a problem across Hampton Roads, including Hampton — flooding.

City leaders and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation are teaming up with experts from around the world to solve the flooding and pollution problem in Hampton, experts from New Orleans and the Netherlands.

City council selected the Newmarket Creek area as a place to try different initiatives to see what would work.

Some of the ideas they’re considering include better drainage systems and creating places to increase water storage.

This is all part of Resilient Hampton, an initiative to strengthen the city’s ability to deal with stresses and disasters. The program is in phase two. City leaders are identifying projects for Newmarket Creek, where they see man-made turns, ditches and outfall drains.

Steven Slabbers represents a Dutch firm that specializes in water-related issues. They're searching not just for possible solutions, but promising and preferred solutions too. With a huge part of the Netherlands below sea level, they know about flooding.

Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for In the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“It's about more room for water storage but also about better drainage, those solutions, storage and drainage,” Slabbers said. “It all starts with water safety, if there's no water safety, no one is willing to invest in the future.”

Floyd Riley lives in the study area. He said flooding is always an issue, especially when nor’easters come around.

“I know it's flooded out here three or four times,” Riley said. “All my friends stay on a street not too far away and they get flooded out.”

Chesapeake Bay Foundation is working with Hampton closely to support this effort through a creative new financing tool called Environmental Impact Bonds (EIB). These bonds attract “impact investors” to city bond issuances, as they allow private investors opportunities to support innovative environmental projects while earning a return on investment. A portion of the return to investors depends on how well a project performs.

Quantified Ventures pioneered this EIB model with DC Water and has been working with CBF to bring this approach to other cities in the Chesapeake Bay including Baltimore, MD, and now Hampton. CBF’s and Quantified Ventures’ work with EIBs is being funded by a generous one-to-one challenge grant to CBF from an anonymous donor matched in part by The Kresge Foundation.

There's a community meeting Thursday, January 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Hampton Convention Center. Hampton residents can come to hear more about ideas and the city's plans to reduce chronic flooding or give their input.