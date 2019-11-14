YORK COUNTY, Va. — A Tabb home sustained heavy fire damage early Thursday morning.

York County Department of Fire and Life Safety responded after 2:30 a.m. to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Yorktown Road.

Fire crews found the home's den and roof engulfed in flames.

The resident safely evacuated from the home.No one was injured.

The fire caused major damage to the home. Red Cross is helping the resident.

Langley Air Force Base Fire Department assisted. Hampton and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic fire departments provided back up coverage at York County fire stations, fire officials said.

