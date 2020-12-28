Homeowner shot after trying to stop person breaking into vehicles in Yorktown

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Leslie Lane in the Tabb Lakes subdivision. The homeowner is in stable condition.

YORKTOWN, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office says a homeowner was shot by a person after he tried to stop the suspect from breaking into vehicles early Monday morning.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Leslie Lane in Yorktown for a shooting. That's in the Tabb Lakes subdivision.

Authorities say someone was breaking into vehicles when a male homeowner confronted the person. The homeowner, who is an off-duty deputy from another jurisdiction, was shot. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.