JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Charles Clay has lived in James City County for almost 40 years. He doesn't live far from the county marina. He finds time to go out to the marina as much as he can.

“It's comfortable,” Clay said.

Clay said the marina went through a period of neglect for some years.

“It hasn't changed all that much with the exception of the brewery,” Clay said.

James City County leaders are trying to grow their economy. Right now, county leaders have their sights on the marina.

There's a $6 million plan in place to make improvements to the marina in two phases, $3 million each. Both phases are part of the county’s Five year CIP.

There’s then a possibility that another business will join the brewery at the marina. County leaders are revising the approved master plan, which will show space for a restaurant.

Director for James City County Parks & Recreation John Carnifax said their vision is to make the marina a destination spot and expand opportunities out there.

The marina is surrounded by tourism attractions including Historic Jamestowne and the Colonial Parkway.

Construction for phase 1 is expected to start in December. You can read more here.