Isle of Wight County roads flooding; 1 person rescued from vehicle

Credit: Julie Rudy / Zipwhip
Viewer Julie Rudy captured flooded streets at Beale Park in the Moonefield area of Smithfield.

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Roads in Isle of Wight County are experiencing flooding, causing some vehicles to be stranded Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews are working an incident at Great Spring Road in Smithfield where two cars are trapped, according to Isle of Wight Sheriff's Lt. Tommy Potter.

One person was rescued.

Potter said intersections experiencing high water. There have been no reports of sinkholes.

A viewer sent in photos of flooding on Moonefield Drive near Beale Park in Smithfield.

Lynn B. Briggs, Isle of Wight County Schools spokeswoman, said schools were operating on a two-hour delay for any students doing in-person instruction.

 In-person Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs Wednesday morning are canceled, Briggs said.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Isle of Wight until 9 a.m. 

