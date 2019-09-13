ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Isle of Wight County Schools was awarded a $10,000 grant that will fund its STEM curriculum.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

The grant is from a national program, America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education, that partners with local farmers to nominate rural schools and award millions of dollars in grants to enhance STEM programs, according to a news release.

Isle of Wights schools will use the funds to start a cattle handling facility at the Land Lab.

RELATED: IN SESSION: Students learn farm life in Isle of Wight

RELATED: Isle of Wight County School's agriculture students welcome five baby goats

Agriculture students from Smithfield and Windsor high schools will learn safe animal handling practices and better monitor animal health, the news release said.

To learn more about the Grow Rural Education program, click here.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.