Isle of Wight officials warn drivers to avoid driving on flooded roads after flash flooding in county

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to avoid some areas in the county after heavy rainfall has flooded roads.

Mill Swamp Road between White Hill Road and Green Level Road is flooded and closed, according to a Facebook post on the sheriff's office's page.

Officials said one driver had to be rescued from their vehicle on Sunday morning.

They urge drivers to use caution when driving on secondary roads in the county.