James City County crews respond to fire at business in Toano

The fire happened at Greystone of Virginia on Richmond Road. One person was taken to the hospital for medical care.

TOANO, Va. — James City County crews responded to a fire at an industrial business in Toano on Monday afternoon.

James City County Fire and Bruton Volunteer Departments were called sometime around 12:10 p.m. to a fire at Greystone of Virginia. That's located at 7992 Richmond Road.

Crews found a small fire in a sandblasting machine. The fire was put out.

One person was taken to the hospital for medical care.

Officials said a Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s Hazardous Material officer, along with the York County Hazardous Materials Team, is at the scene because of chemicals and other potentially flammable materials at the business.