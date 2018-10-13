JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — James City County is offering access to showers and electricity to residents affected by Tropical Storm Michael, official said.

Residents who need to shower or need access to electricity can go to the James City County Recreation Center, 5301 Longhill Road on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Additional hours: Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

