James City County police offer free firearm safety course, gunlocks

Project ChildSafe is providing free gunlocks for participants of the James City County Police Department firearm safety class in December.

People in James City County are getting an opportunity to learn about best practices of how to safely use a firearm.

The James City County Police Department is offering free one-session classes for firearm safety at the Law Enforcement Center, located at 4600 Opportunity Way.

These are the dates of the sessions:

Dec. 11 , 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 13, 6 to 9 p.m.

Aside from learning the basics, participants will be able to learn how to properly handle and store a gun. They will also be educated on the laws about carrying concealed handguns in Virginia.

Police said they will not be offering any hands-on training in the lesson and are asking participants to leave their firearms home in a secured spot.

In addition to the training, those who attend will also be given free gunlocks, provided by Project ChildSafe, which is a program that promotes firearm safety for parents and gun owners.

There will be COVID-19 guidances in place, in accordance with the CDC. Participants will be required to wear face masks and social distance.

Individuals who want to attend will need to pre-register online.