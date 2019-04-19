ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — The Isle of Wight Town Center gymnasium erupted in applause Thursday night, but it wasn’t for a three-pointer or a slam dunk, it was for a vote.

The County Board of Supervisors voted against a juvenile detention center being built near Windsor. Residents breathed a sigh of relief.

“I’m very grateful to those supervisors who looked at this from a large perspective, voted for the voice of the people, realized that the community had spoken,” said Rex Alphin.

Over the past few months, the board had been in support of the detention center by the narrow margin of 3 to 2, but on Thursday county chair William McCarty flipped his vote.

He said the detention center would have been a good thing, but he just couldn’t ignore the hundreds of people showing up at these meetings against it, not to mention the calls and emails.

“At the end of the day, you live here and this is a difficult, difficult thing,” said McCarty.

McCarty also said he was disappointed with how people in his community acted throughout this process.

“I’ve watched men on this committee, this council, this board of supervisors, be subject to personal attacks, all of them,” said McCarty.

Residents said the 60-bed jail housing young men up to 21-years-old would have brought down property values.

“Windsor would be tagged as the town with a prison. We love this little town. I was born and raised here, and [I've] been here for years and years. We were so afraid it would change,” said Nick Holland.

The Department of Juvenile Justice was also at the meeting. They were disappointed with the decision not to build the detention center, which they said would have brought 240 jobs to the area.

“We will continue to do all that we can to find the best ways to help young people in our system, to find a path to a safe and successful future,” said Greg Davy with DOJJ.