KKK recruitment flyers found in Gloucester neighborhoods

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office forwarded the matter to the Virginia State Police Fusion Center for further investigation.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Flyers asking people to join the KKK are popping up in neighborhoods in Gloucester. Many found them in the front yards Monday morning.

There is a number at the bottom of the flyer. The person on the other end claimed he worked for a Biden campaign in Tennessee. The man said they've answered several phone calls in the last two days from people in Gloucester but doesn't know how the number got to Virginia.

Major Ryan Cookson with the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said they are looking into the matter and have forwarded this to the Virginia State Police Fusion center for further investigation.

The Virginia Fusion Center was created as a partnership between the Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Emergency Management to improve the Commonwealth of Virginia’s preparedness against terrorist attacks and to deter criminal activity.

Cookson goes on to say:

“Although we find it disturbing that this or any other hate group would distribute literature in our county, the only crime that has been committed to this point would be a littering and/or possibly a trespassing violation.”

Sheriff’s officials said they do not have any information as to the identity of a person or vehicle responsible for the distribution of these flyers.

Joel Emerson was leaving his driveway when he saw a small bag on the ground.

“I picked it up and saw what it was,” Emerson said.

Emerson, like many of his neighbors, has several questions.