GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. — Six bridges across the Commonwealth need an upgrade. They're spread out across VDOT's Fredericksburg District, and one is in Gloucester County.

The Tidemill Road bridge is more than 40 years old.

The bridge project at Tidemill Road is part of a larger project to fix beam ends on six separate bridges, which will extend the life of all six spans. All six bridges are considered structurally deficient.

Mitchel Gale and his family live just feet away from the crossing. It's a road he travels quite often.

“Three or four times a day,” Gale said. “Tons of people rely on that bridge.”

According to VDOT, almost 3500 people cross this bridge every day.

VDOT is paying for the project with State of Good Repair funds, which are state funds targeted at improving or replacing structurally deficient bridges across Virginia. However 'structurally deficient' doesn't mean it's not safe to drive on the bridge.

Gale said that's a relief.

“It's nice to see them taking effort to make them better, however,” Gale said.

The total project cost is $2.1 million.

Motorists can expect periodic single lane closures on Tidemill Road at the bridge with one-way, alternating traffic. The bridge will remain open to traffic at all times. All work will be completed by February 2020.

Bridge locations for beam end repair contract:

Caroline County

Route 207 over Polecat Creek

Essex County/Richmond County: Downing Bridge

Route 360 over Rappahannock River

Gloucester County

Route 641 over Sarah Creek

King William County

Route 360 over Moncuin Creek

Stafford County (2)

Route 17 northbound and southbound over Deep Run near the Fauquier County line