Local gun activists, 2nd Amendment supporters preparing for rally in Richmond

Gun rights advocates plan to hold a pro-gun rally in the state's capital. This is planned in response in lawmakers efforts to create stricter gun control.

Gun advocates from across Virginia are getting ready to fight for their rights.

On Monday, buses will take people from all over the state to the capitol for a pro-gun rally.

Ahead of the rally Monday, three men were linked to a violent white supremacist group. The men were believed to be heading to the rally with heavy weaponry. A judge has upheld the Virginia governor's ban on all types of weapons the rally.

The Supreme Court of Virginia denied a petition to overturn the weapons ban at the rally.

Matt Green lived in Connecticut during the Sandy Hook elementary school mass shooting. Lawmakers passed an assault weapons ban soon after. Green said proposed gun legislation in Virginia is more restrictive than one in Connecticut.

“I came here because of the Second Amendment concerns, and now they're proposing something worse than Connecticut,” Green said.

Thousands are expected to flood the streets of Richmond to voice their opposition against what they're calling aggressive gun legislation. That includes Green, who’s joining dozens of people who are taking a bus from Newport News to Richmond.

“If they want to help people, don't go after law-abiding gun owners,” Green said.

Governor Ralph Northam declared a preemptive state of emergency to maximize resources for Monday’s pro-gun rally. He's banning all weapons on Capitol Square until Tuesday. The rally comes after Governor Northam said his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures.

“I want to see them do things that are more effective, like combat crime, enforce existing penalties,” Green said.

There are others from Hampton Roads who are headed to Richmond on Monday, including a gun-rights activist from Suffolk and York-Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs. Sheriff Diggs is pledging to stand strong against infringements on the right to keep and bear arms.

Several cities and counties across Virginia are declaring themselves as Second Amendment sanctuaries, meaning they will fight against any new restrictive gun control laws that threaten their constitutional rights.

The Gloucester County Board of Supervisors recently passed a resolution making the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Tim Sheesley was at that meeting and is also headed to Richmond.

“It's important to be a part of the group of people advocating to stop the erosion of our Second Amendment rights in Virginia,” Sheesley said.

Green is hoping for a peaceful rally, and for lawmakers to throw out proposed legislation instead of tabling it.