WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The man who was arrested following an explosion in Williamsburg's Merchants Square in October 2017, has pleaded guilty on Friday.

Stephen Powers pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of an unregistered destructive device and making a false statement to agents.

Court documents explain that an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in a commercial building on October 19, 2017, in Williamsburg, Virginia.

At the time, Powers was employed in the maintenance department of Colonial Williamsburg, and his workplace was adjacent to the commercial area, and it overlooked the location where the lED was placed.

No injuries were reported.

While being interviewed by police, Powers lied to federal agents about his credit card being stolen. He was caught on camera the day before the incident purchasing bomb-making materials with his "stolen" credit card.

After getting permission from Powers, officers searched his Gloucester County home and found six brown extension cords, a section of pipe, and an end cap which were all consistent with the parts of the exploded lED.

Officers also found a receipt that showed Powers purchased three containers of smokeless powder consistent with the bomb.

While Powers was being held in Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, he told another inmate several times that he made the IED. He also admitted that there were more bomb-making supplies in his home.

According to court documents, investigators searched Power's home again and found more supplies to make bombs in the attic.

Powers will officially be sentenced on May 2, 2019.