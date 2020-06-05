Man charged with murder in stabbing death in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A 20-year-old Gloucester man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly stabbing Tuesday night.
Gloucester deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 3800 block of Stream Drive to a report of a stabbing.
That's where authorities found a 29-year-old man stabbed. Eli Joseph Hirschberg was taken to Walter Reed Riverside Hospital where he later died.
Bryce Hunter Edwards was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
He is being held in the Gloucester County Jail with no bond.