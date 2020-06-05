Man charged with murder in stabbing death in Gloucester

Eli Joseph Hirschberg, 29, was found stabbed. He later died at a hospital. Bryce Hunter Edwards is charged with second-degree murder.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A 20-year-old Gloucester man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly stabbing Tuesday night.

Gloucester deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 3800 block of Stream Drive to a report of a stabbing.

That's where authorities found a 29-year-old man stabbed. Eli Joseph Hirschberg was taken to Walter Reed Riverside Hospital where he later died.

Bryce Hunter Edwards was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.